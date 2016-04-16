Ntropic, San Francisco Interior Remodel

N-Tropic, Financial District, San Francisco, California, Commercial Interior Remodel, 7500 sq feet

A video effects company sought to transform an existing warehouse into a space that accommodated their clients and employees. The challenge was to find a happy union between video editing suites, which needed to be mostly dark, and more public spaces for meetings and conferences, which needed to be open and well-lit. The solution was to create a city scape of sorts. A “neighborhood street” was placed in the middle of the building, and on either side, the various rooms were placed, each given their own architectural articulation. – the combination of which created the feeling of a neighborhood block.