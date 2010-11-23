If you've been following my tweets, you'll know that I've been in Mexico City for the last several days taking the lay of the design landscape. It's fertile down here, let me tell you. Though I'll offer a few more thorough posts later this week, I did want to get a slideshow up on the site showing what I saw at the Nouvel Studio glass factory. It's actually just outside of Mexico City, though considering how unrelentingly urban this sprawling 585 square mile city is, you'd never know you left town. Have a look at my Nouvel Studio factory tour to see how this glassmaker has a hand in everything from high-design one-offs to your favorite bottle of mass-market tequila.