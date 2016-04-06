Not Just For Kids

rafa-kids originated from the shared dream of two architects — people, who in whatever they do, put all their soul and energy into it. agata takes care of the aesthetic side of the designs and arek is the technical brain of the duo — the creative couple wanted to design high quality and good looking products for their own sons and that’s how the first bed for their older son was born. they received so many requests that they decided to realize their dream of starting a small company — called it rafa after first letters of their family members. their mission is simply to make good and affordable quality design objects for children, but i rather like their pieces for big people, too and awesome for teens! their shelving is so great-looking, i’d be happy to display my grown-up stuff on any one of them. their textiles and rafa beds are very cool, too and would make the perfect daybed.