Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
c
Collection by
C
Not black but masculine
View
5
Photos
Chalkboard-fronted cabinets provide an ideal surface for scrawling shopping lists.
In the kitchen, the custom cabinets contain special compartments that hide appliances from sight. The room draws in natural light from the balcony.
The gray Lueders limestone countertop and backsplash in the kitchenette are paired with Avalon fixtures from California Faucets in the Oil Rubbed Bronze finish.
In the kitchen, a Blanco exhaust fan is surrounded by a stove, oven, and dishwasher by Westinghouse. A series of pendants by She Lights are equipped with LED fittings.
Share