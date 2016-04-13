Whether crafted into pendant lights, floor lamps, wall lights, table lamps, candle holders or tea lights, each of Northern Lighting's products enhances the quality of ambient light. They create soft lighting that makes surroundings seem soothing and relaxing, or use diffused glows to create moody tones.

Northern Lighting’s products are created in collaboration with designers, tastemakers and innovators around the world. Established in Oslo in 2005, their designs are guided by Scandinavian simplicity and the ever-changing character of the Nordic light. As the products illuminate interiors throughout the world, Northern Lighting's commitment to quality, sustainability and design excellence travels with them.