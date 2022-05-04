SubscribeSign In
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
A built-in bench along the stairs offers a quiet spot for reflection.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
The exterior paint is a custom-blended black that Keasler requested. “I wanted a color that was a little more faded since the chalet has such a modern silhouette. I felt that a true black would be too stark,” she explains. The black contrasts with the whitewashed cedar front porch, which features a Factory Light 4 Outdoor Sconce from Schoolhouse and a vintage chair.
A pair of felt storage boxes from Skandinavious by Louise Vilmar are displayed against the CLT panels, which the architects left exposed and lightly whitewashed.
Ample natural light enters via the multiple windows. As you can see above, stylish cabin vibes flood the home.
Behind the large sliding pivot panels lies a hidden laundry—one of Yuan’s favorite features. "I love it because it functions as a large laundry space when I need it, but the sliding pivot doors allows me to hide it all away when we have visitors over," says Yuan.
Laundry room and storage at Casa Annunziata
The cabinet on the right conceals the washing machine, dryer and refrigerator, while the rest are used for storage. The WC can be seen in the background.
In the guesthouse, the kitchen features oak joinery, walls, and ceiling that echo the use of oak flooring throughout the main home. The stone floor adds to the old charm of the material palette.
The cabin's mudroom also houses a wood storage facility to help keep the fire burning on cold Norwegian nights.
This luxurious five-bedroom villa in Zermatt is sited in the heart of the village and close to shops, the town’s main railway station and the Sunnegga funicular, which will whisk you up to the ski slopes within minutes.
The Scandinavian, sustainable wood used in the construction process is on full display inside.
Moore has been using the so-called beetle-kill pine in his projects for years. In the Damianos’ house, he lined the floors, ceiling, cabinetry, and walls of the second-story living area, white-washing the planks “to let a little more sunlight bounce around the room.”
Plaster walls mixed with gray marble powder dominate the interior of the bottom floor, complementing its spruce wood carpentry.
