Nordic Wood
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa & Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
The exterior paint is a custom-blended black that Keasler requested. “I wanted a color that was a little more faded since the chalet has such a modern silhouette. I felt that a true black would be too stark,” she explains. The black contrasts with the whitewashed cedar front porch, which features a Factory Light 4 Outdoor Sconce from Schoolhouse and a vintage chair.
