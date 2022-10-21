Dwell House
Collection by
ÖÖD Mirror Houses
Nordic Maldives by ÖÖD
View
7
Photos
The unobstructed 180-degree views of the lake
Every corner of the complex is designed to nourish the souls and minds of each guest
ÖÖD Mirror Houses are positioned on a specially built platform that extends out over the water
Mirrored surfaces and honey-toned cladding on the exterior create a seamlessly blended environment between nature and this modern resort
The forest reflects from the mirror house and the grandeur of the lake is seen just beyond
Both the exterior and interior of the houses imitate the surrounding wild nature
