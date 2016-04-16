Nineteen Twenty Four, Potrero Hill Remodel
Nineteen Twenty Four, Potrero Hill, San Francisco, California, Remodel, 2800 sq feet
An existing two bedroom, 1906 structure on Potrero Hill was renovated to provide a private oasis for its architect/artist owners and their family. The house is located on a double lot, but sits on a small footprint on one side of the property, dissolving into a large lush garden at the rear of the property. Each room in the house has a unique corresponding outdoor space: the master bedroom is connected to a private terrace with a spa, the children’s room and living room each opens onto a private deck, and the art studio on the ground floor virtually flows into the garden. This sense of indoor outdoor space, and the idea that the home should be a blank canvas ready to be transformed at any moment by spontaneous act of creativity, are the driving forces behind the design.