In order to achieve ample daylighting, artful windows were imperative—but all that light can also come with lots of heat. Thick glass and overhanging arches were key to the design scheme so that the home was insulated from the harsh Arizona climate. The main living area also features a 20-foot tongue-and-groove ceiling that extends to both patios.
A wooden entrance opens to the lush lot filled with native vegetation and soaring trees.
Inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist works, the three volumes feature board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood. Shown here, the tallest contains four double-height bedrooms, each with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
Lafayette Modern Remodel by Klopf Architecrue
The new building has slightly less square footage and is nested within the same area as the original foundation.
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
Lafayette Modern Remodel by Klopf Architecrue
Before: The original carriage house facade was salvageable, but the addition towards the back was in a state of disrepair. The charming elements, such as the circular portal window and garage opening, were kept and re-imagined by the architect. "If you already have those openings and you can work around them, it makes a lot of sense,
Views through the former garage opening showcase clean-lined kitchen elements and a decorative oak slat wall instillation, which Healey refers to an "organizing element,
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
