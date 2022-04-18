nine
In order to achieve ample daylighting, artful windows were imperative—but all that light can also come with lots of heat. Thick glass and overhanging arches were key to the design scheme so that the home was insulated from the harsh Arizona climate. The main living area also features a 20-foot tongue-and-groove ceiling that extends to both patios.
Before: The original carriage house facade was salvageable, but the addition towards the back was in a state of disrepair. The charming elements, such as the circular portal window and garage opening, were kept and re-imagined by the architect. "If you already have those openings and you can work around them, it makes a lot of sense,