Boxes of herbs and spider plants adorn one side of the patio.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
The Zizmors installed a 16-foot-wide deck for playing and grilling, and lined it with hostas, Hollywood juniper, and bamboo.
The Zizmors didn't want to use curtains to screen their wide-open home from noisy neighbors. Instead, Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design, an urban landscaper, created a living wall of wooden planters and English ivy that provides privacy without blocking light.
The Zizmors' son plays in front of a living wall created by urban landscaper Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 x 100 pavers in Greyed Nickel add a refined rhythm to this circular patio that punctuates a vast expanse of grass on the edge of a lake. The regularity of the gridded tiles and the perfectly formed circle are pleasingly juxtaposed by the rough-hewn stone firepit.
In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.
Nestled in Victoria, Australia, this 4,844-square-foot house is comprised of a series of layers with intersecting areas that create private vistas. On the grounds are limestone shelves and underground caves, while just beyond is the sea. To take advantage of the proximity to the beach—and make up for the lack of views—St. Kilda–based architectural practice Robson Rak added a spiral staircase to allow the residents to take in panoramas of the water as they ascend the stairs. Multiple outdoor terraces and expansive glazed doors frame interesting internal perspectives, while fusing the interior with the landscape.
Hibiscus House was designed by the owner's brother-in-law, architect Luis López. Situated in Texas, ten miles north of the Mexican border, the Rio Grande Valley home embodies Mediterranean and Tuscan touches. The aesthetic in the region is quickly shifting due to its proximity to Mexico, where there is an increasing demand for more sophisticated design. López and his partner Kazuya Katagiri are credited as the first to have built a contemporary home in the area.
Bamboo shoots around the new patio makes the yard feel calm and seculded. Wienerberger bricks were installed on the exterior wall to complement the existing facade. Double-pitched zinc was used to cover the unusual shape of the roof.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
In addition to its rear deck, which features an outdoor kitchen and hot tub and capitalizes on stunning ocean views, the Surf House in Santa Cruz, California, includes a sunny front patio that’s tucked between a customized surfboard storage unit and a garage.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
While Edwardian timber homes are common in Sandringham, a beachside suburb in Melbourne, this one features a custom rear extension with two gable roofs that house the master bedroom, kitchen, and dining room. The open plan allows the spaces to flow into the yard, which features a new patio with a timber pergola for open-air dining.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
At night, opening the entire top floor is a breeze. Russell-Clarke and Moolsintong are even planning of rigging some kind of sail over the back patio for shade. The hot tub is by Roberts Hot Tubs.
“The transparency and continuity of the spaces allows the landscape, the coast, and the sea to be present at all times,” LLaumett says. While most of the home’s furniture was constructed on site, a sofa by The Popular Design sits in the living room.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
