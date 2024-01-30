The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Nestled in Victoria, Australia, this 4,844-square-foot house is comprised of a series of layers with intersecting areas that create private vistas. On the grounds are limestone shelves and underground caves, while just beyond is the sea. To take advantage of the proximity to the beach—and make up for the lack of views—St. Kilda–based architectural practice Robson Rak added a spiral staircase to allow the residents to take in panoramas of the water as they ascend the stairs. Multiple outdoor terraces and expansive glazed doors frame interesting internal perspectives, while fusing the interior with the landscape.
Hibiscus House was designed by the owner's brother-in-law, architect Luis López. Situated in Texas, ten miles north of the Mexican border, the Rio Grande Valley home embodies Mediterranean and Tuscan touches. The aesthetic in the region is quickly shifting due to its proximity to Mexico, where there is an increasing demand for more sophisticated design. López and his partner Kazuya Katagiri are credited as the first to have built a contemporary home in the area.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
While Edwardian timber homes are common in Sandringham, a beachside suburb in Melbourne, this one features a custom rear extension with two gable roofs that house the master bedroom, kitchen, and dining room. The open plan allows the spaces to flow into the yard, which features a new patio with a timber pergola for open-air dining.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
