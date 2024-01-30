Nestled in Victoria, Australia, this 4,844-square-foot house is comprised of a series of layers with intersecting areas that create private vistas. On the grounds are limestone shelves and underground caves, while just beyond is the sea. To take advantage of the proximity to the beach—and make up for the lack of views—St. Kilda–based architectural practice Robson Rak added a spiral staircase to allow the residents to take in panoramas of the water as they ascend the stairs. Multiple outdoor terraces and expansive glazed doors frame interesting internal perspectives, while fusing the interior with the landscape.