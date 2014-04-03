It’s no wonder that designer Nick Ross—of the Stockholm studio that bears his name—often references historical events. For inspiration, he says, “You can’t beat a good BBC documentary. If the title starts with ‘Mysteries Of…’ then you already have my attention.” His Cararra marble White Lies series transmits a postmodern interpretation of Greek and Roman sculpture, while an ancient trade route is the jumping-off point for his Baltic Gold shelving. Though his immediate plans are hazy—expect new work, potentially lighting, in stone and metal—Ross would someday like to collaborate with a team of archaeologists: “I have no idea how it would work, but it could be a lot of fun, kind of a speculative history project.”