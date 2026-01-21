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Collection by Jason Metcalf

Nice stuff

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The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
Shaker-style milk paint is featured throughout the house, including the eye-catching blue staircase added by Friso and Mare.
Shaker-style milk paint is featured throughout the house, including the eye-catching blue staircase added by Friso and Mare.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The home’s entry is a sunroom with a seating area.
The home’s entry is a sunroom with a seating area.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
Original designs by Breuer, including cinder blocks stacked to form a coffee table and a Wassily chair, remain in the residence.
Original designs by Breuer, including cinder blocks stacked to form a coffee table and a Wassily chair, remain in the residence.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”

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