SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nash Pallen

New York

View 10 Photos
View of the kitchen
View of the kitchen
View of the Living Area from the bedroom hall
View of the Living Area from the bedroom hall
Vignette of the bar
Vignette of the bar
Close up of the living room mantel featuring the silver travertine
Close up of the living room mantel featuring the silver travertine
Another view of the kitchen
Another view of the kitchen
Another view of the kitchen featuring the shearling and leather dining chairs, white oak dining table and pendants over the island by Allied Maker.
Another view of the kitchen featuring the shearling and leather dining chairs, white oak dining table and pendants over the island by Allied Maker.
A view of the living room across the boucle curved sofa
A view of the living room across the boucle curved sofa
A full view of the living/dining space
A full view of the living/dining space
A view across the dining table showcasing the floor to ceiling cabinetry
A view across the dining table showcasing the floor to ceiling cabinetry