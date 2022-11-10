Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
n
Collection by
Nash Pallen
New York
View
10
Photos
View of the kitchen
View of the Living Area from the bedroom hall
Vignette of the bar
Close up of the living room mantel featuring the silver travertine
Another view of the kitchen
Another view of the kitchen featuring the shearling and leather dining chairs, white oak dining table and pendants over the island by Allied Maker.
A view of the living room across the boucle curved sofa
A full view of the living/dining space
A view across the dining table showcasing the floor to ceiling cabinetry
Share