New Topographics at the SFMoMA

On Saturday, July 17, New Topographics: Photographs of a Man-Altered Landscape opens at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibit is a restaging of the 1975 show New Topographics, which featured landscapes as a combination of natural and built structures, a departure from the traditional way of depicting vast vistas as comprising exclusively natural forms a la Ansel Adams. The exhibition includes nearly 150 photographs representing the works of all ten of the photographers originally displayed in the show. New Topographics is on display through October 3 and throughout its duration—and afterward—you can watch a slideshow of images from the exhibit here.