New Releases from Alessi

For the fall and winter 2012 collection, Italian design company Alessi has launched quite a few handsome products ranging from cookware to servingware to furniture. This season reflects a few very fruitful collaborations, most notably with Cranbrook on a series of metal pieces, and with designer Christian Ghion and chef Pierre Gagnaire on a trio of objects that celebrate the egg. We visited the press preview held in San Francisco recently and share 10 of our favorites in the slideshow that follows. Expect to see the products in Alessi retail stores later this month.