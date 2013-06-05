New Products From Aldo Bakker

Familiar objects take surprising new forms in the hands of experimental Dutch designer (and self-proclaimed "control freak") Aldo Bakker, who we previously profiled in our May 2012 issue. The son of the late avant-garde jewelry artist Emmy van Leersum and Gijs Bakker, cofounder of the influential Dutch conceptual design collective Droog, Bakker has spent much of his creative professional life forging his own design identity. “When my father was at Droog, he was in my way,” Bakker says. “I had to push to find my own path.” Here, his latest crop of avant-garde objects and furnishings.