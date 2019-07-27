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Collection by Lynn Ruck

New House Ideas

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While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
A couch made of custom cushions supported by a stone ledge and a rammed earth wall is an ideal reading spot on the patio.
A couch made of custom cushions supported by a stone ledge and a rammed earth wall is an ideal reading spot on the patio.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.
Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
In Austin, ceramicist Amanda Rivera helped design the renovation of her family's 1930s Spanish Mediterranean style home. Amanda crafted many of the interior elements herself, including the new ceramic backsplash tile in the kitchen.
In Austin, ceramicist Amanda Rivera helped design the renovation of her family's 1930s Spanish Mediterranean style home. Amanda crafted many of the interior elements herself, including the new ceramic backsplash tile in the kitchen.
Amanda made all the tiles for the new kitchen backsplash. In total, she crafted more than 1,000 tiles in her studio. Amanda's ceramic sculptures are also placed around the home.
Amanda made all the tiles for the new kitchen backsplash. In total, she crafted more than 1,000 tiles in her studio. Amanda's ceramic sculptures are also placed around the home.
Inspired by a Moroccan design Nathaniel discovered, the front door was custom-made by a local craftsperson to fit the space.
Inspired by a Moroccan design Nathaniel discovered, the front door was custom-made by a local craftsperson to fit the space.
The ADU's second level has an office for Gui, overlooking the backyard.
The ADU's second level has an office for Gui, overlooking the backyard.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction hob for cooking.
A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction hob for cooking.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Wanda Westberg, one of the Bay Area’s most celebrated fine artists, has painted here for over a decade. Her work is held in private and corporate collections internationally.
Wanda Westberg, one of the Bay Area’s most celebrated fine artists, has painted here for over a decade. Her work is held in private and corporate collections internationally.

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