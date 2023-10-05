One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
Yuan relocated the utility functions to a peripheral area of the house and created a breakfast niche that overlooks the sunken den. It has sconces by L’aviva Home, a Sun At Six table, and upholstery by Johanna Gullichsen. The artwork is by Erin Lynn Welsh.
The couple raised the ceiling height in the main room of the bathroom, then lowered it in the shower to create a "jewel box
The walls now have 10
Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
Mid century modern design meets the Hipster culture of Davis Square Somerville
Living Room: With custom sliding doors that lead into the master bedroom.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.