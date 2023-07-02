SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Meaghan Brown

New Homie Vibes

View 23 Photos
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
You arrive at the Barn Gallery via a meandering driveway through native woodland of Fir, Pine and Alder. Twelve species of Bamboo and several different ornamental grasses integrated with wildflowers will become more evident as the natural landscaping matures. The Bamboo nearest to the house is in spiral galvanized pots fabricated from the left over culvert used for the pre-filtration tower located near the rain storage tank.
You arrive at the Barn Gallery via a meandering driveway through native woodland of Fir, Pine and Alder. Twelve species of Bamboo and several different ornamental grasses integrated with wildflowers will become more evident as the natural landscaping matures. The Bamboo nearest to the house is in spiral galvanized pots fabricated from the left over culvert used for the pre-filtration tower located near the rain storage tank.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Red-stained plywood is a twist on the familiar green construction plywood so often found lining New York City construction sites; the rough plaster finish on the bathroom walls is an allusion to the texture of city sidewalks. “It’s really a streetscape,” explains Khoi.
Red-stained plywood is a twist on the familiar green construction plywood so often found lining New York City construction sites; the rough plaster finish on the bathroom walls is an allusion to the texture of city sidewalks. “It’s really a streetscape,” explains Khoi.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.

3 more saves