New Home Decor From Peter Bristol

Designer Peter Bristol is not only the head of industrial design at Oculus, but he’s also a seasoned furniture and lighting designer. He recently added three new objects to his portfolio with his recognizable signature – functional items that are inherently recognizable.

The Juniper THIN Chandelier is a intriguing, spider-like piece that has 12 adjustable arms. Whether the user desires something more geometric or something more arachnid-like, the chandelier can take on multiple facades.

Juniper THIN LED Sconce is as its name suggests. Long, thin, simple, and minimal, it is a dimmable sconce that adds elegance to any room.

Square meet circle. The Square Leg Round Table is a table of contradictions, where a thin round top made of powder-coated steel is balanced by a heavy square base of solid wood.