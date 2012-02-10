New from Note Design: Marginal Notes #2

Note Design Studio opened "Excursion," its second "Marginal Notes" exhibition at the Lindelöf showroom and gallery Wednesday night. Eagerly awaiting the follow-up to last year's collection, I trekked over to the space Thursday morning to see what the design group released. Their bright, pop sensibility (let's just say that they're armed with a palette of neon hues and aren't afraid to use it) was reflected yet again in the designs, which were inspired by thoughts, musings, and sketches captured in their notebooks. Here's how they describe the methodology: "We went deep into the forest to explore, measure, and collect…We examined our notebooks in search of the ideas in the margin—those unique sketches that pop out when you look again…Many seemed to have a common theme that we simply called "Base Camp"; the simplistic materials and shapes of scientific field expedition tools adapted to stand wear and tear." The way that these objects were reinterpreted consistently had me standing there nodding to myself and saying, "well, now, that's clever." Have a look at the designs in our slideshow and see for yourself.