New From Misewell

Inspired by our Made in the USA product roundup in our October 2012 issue, which featured everything from eco-friendly wallpaper to LED lamps made from wood scraps, we bring you the latest from Misewell, a Milwaukee-based company that's a recent Dwell favorite. We profiled Vincent and Paul Georgeson, the two brothers behind the company, in our 2010 Young Guns roundup, and have continued to track their progress and new releases ever since. As the brothers put it, their main goal is to create furniture that will last for decades, both physically and aesthetically. “We’re not trying to follow any trends or do anything ostentatious,” says Paul. “We want our pieces to look great in 30 years rather than turning into hideous eyesores. We want our customers to pass this stuff on to their grandkids.” Here, a look at some of their latest products, introduced at this year's International Contemporary Furniture Fair and now available online, as well as some older favorites.