New Designs From Färg & Blanche

When we last checked in with the young Swedish designer Fredrik Färg, as part of our New Guard roundup in 2012, he had recently launched Studio Färg & Blanche with the French-Swedish designer Emma Marga Blanche. We characterized him as "inspired by art, passionate about fashion, and driven to experiment." Or, as he put it in his own words: "For me, designing is about learning how to make things by making mistakes and breaking rules." Fast forward a year, and Färg and Blanche are seeing great success with their innovative interpretations of common household furnishings like lights and chairs. Next month, they'll be participating in three exhibitions during the Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan. Here, a peek at what's new from their studio.