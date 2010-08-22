This weekend, Design Competition: New Cottages at Fallingwater exhibition closes at the Heinz Architectural Center at Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. Earlier this year, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which owns Frank Lloyd Wright's famous Fallingwater home and the surrounding 5,000-acre Bear Run Nature Reserve, held the first competition for new construction on the site. The WPC invited six firms to design 700-square-foot cottages for students and artists in residence at Fallingwater. Each cottage was required to be "architecturally interesting," be able to achieve a LEED-platinum rating from the USGBC, and include sleeping, eating, cooking, and bathing areas as well as an open space with a fireplace. The exhibit, which displays models and renderings of the six proposals, opened at the Carnegie Museum of art in June. If you can't make it to the show before it closes Sunday, watch our slideshow here.