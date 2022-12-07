The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
Floor plan of French Creek Workshops by Wittman Estes
Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, this glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
A screened porch encloses the breezeway between the main living area and the sleeping area, providing ample outdoor space for lounging or storing kayaks.
The cabin's structures are clad in stained cedar, and the boardwalk is crafted from thermally modified ash decking treated for weather resistance.