The plinth for the ladder to the sleeping loft in the primary bedroom building doubles as a bench for putting on shoes. Storage along the wall becomes a desk and a window seat nestles into an intimate corner.
Nestron offers clients the choice of a preferred style for the prefabricated interiors: minimalist, Scandinavian, futuristic, ranch/country, or contemporary. The units can even come empty if someone wants to outfit the prefabs themselves.
In case a cold plunge does not appeal in winter, a deluxe add-on lets you heat the water and use the bath as a hot tub.
A section drawing shows how the nook-like living spaces on the upper levels revolve around the central atrium. The air gaps between the envelope and the interior are as wide as 13 feet in some places. In addition to insulating the house, they conceal technical systems and provide storage space.
In the kids’ room, Seamus climbs the bunk beds he shares with his siblings.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
Ikea bed slats line the lofted bed.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
Casa Cosmos floor plan
The toilet brush has never looked as beautiful as it does in this container. Clad in white ceramic tile, this vessel dresses up the unsung hero of the bathroom.