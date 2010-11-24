NC Museum of Art Expansion

The North Carolina Museum of Art recently unveiled a new building to house its permanent collection: a 127,000-square-foot, light-filled structure designed by New York-based architects Thomas Phifer and Partners (stay tuned for a profile on Phifer in our March issue!). Known as the West Building, the new structure is surrounded by gardens and courtyards, filled with day-lit exhibition galleries, and accessed by four different doors, enabling visitors to move easily between the galleries and gardens. Here's an architectural tour from photographer Scott Frances.