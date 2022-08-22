SubscribeSign In
Collection by Jan Guild

NC Home

Roman shade idea.

In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
Nate Kantor and Garrett Foster Green stand in front of Anza, the 1968 Airstream camper they renovated.
Taking their cue from the original building’s cement block walls, now covered in a lime wash from Sydney Harbour Paint, they chose charred wood siding for the upper level.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
Writer’s Studio and Garage by Studio Vatn
Sunna 3 Floor Plan
The cold-rolled corrugated-steel roofing from B&amp;M Metals will gradually rust, achieving a weathered look. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A shiny mirror-clad shed greets guests as they approach the house.
This award-winning contemporary prefab
In an upstairs bedroom, glass panels offer views of the sky. The sconce is from Schoolhouse Electric, and the blanket is from Pendleton.
