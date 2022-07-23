A photo from a 1972 photoshoot for Vogue magazine by fashion photographer Henry Clarke. At the dining room table with writer Joan Didion, novelist John Gregory Dunne, and their adopted daughter, Quintana Roo, in their Malibu, California home. Didion and Quintana Roo are seated on Hitchcock chairs, while Mr. Dunne sits in a peacock wicker chair as they eat at the Federal era drop leaf table. The floor is terracotta Mexican tile. (Henry Clarke/Condé Nast/Shutterstock)
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
70 more saves