SubscribeSign In
Collection by Jane Dailey

NB

View 90 Photos
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
A custom built-in dresser and wardrobe optimize storage in the main bedroom.
A custom built-in dresser and wardrobe optimize storage in the main bedroom.
"We were interested in revealing structure not just as a gesture toward honesty, but as a way to increase the apparent volume of the interior and create warmth without adding decoration,
"We were interested in revealing structure not just as a gesture toward honesty, but as a way to increase the apparent volume of the interior and create warmth without adding decoration,
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
A photo from a 1972 photoshoot for Vogue magazine by fashion photographer Henry Clarke. At the dining room table with writer Joan Didion, novelist John Gregory Dunne, and their adopted daughter, Quintana Roo, in their Malibu, California home. Didion and Quintana Roo are seated on Hitchcock chairs, while Mr. Dunne sits in a peacock wicker chair as they eat at the Federal era drop leaf table. The floor is terracotta Mexican tile. (Henry Clarke/Condé Nast/Shutterstock)
A photo from a 1972 photoshoot for Vogue magazine by fashion photographer Henry Clarke. At the dining room table with writer Joan Didion, novelist John Gregory Dunne, and their adopted daughter, Quintana Roo, in their Malibu, California home. Didion and Quintana Roo are seated on Hitchcock chairs, while Mr. Dunne sits in a peacock wicker chair as they eat at the Federal era drop leaf table. The floor is terracotta Mexican tile. (Henry Clarke/Condé Nast/Shutterstock)
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
A plethora of oak hooks provide hanging storage in the room.
A plethora of oak hooks provide hanging storage in the room.
The new millwork tucks neatly into the existing niche of the living room, and the couch base was designed around the dimensions of a single bed mattress.
The new millwork tucks neatly into the existing niche of the living room, and the couch base was designed around the dimensions of a single bed mattress.
Karvelius gave the room floor-to-ceiling tile, and designed a new shower rod as an oak update of traditional ceiling-suspended metal rods.
Karvelius gave the room floor-to-ceiling tile, and designed a new shower rod as an oak update of traditional ceiling-suspended metal rods.
This circle is used for their everyday schedule and notes.
This circle is used for their everyday schedule and notes.
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
In a sitting alcove off the dining room, there’s a Brooks Lounge chair Four Hands placed with a Hand carved Senufo Stool. A built-in buffet is composed of leftover tile that Natalie has collected throughout her career, and cabinets by Sims Lohman.
In a sitting alcove off the dining room, there’s a Brooks Lounge chair Four Hands placed with a Hand carved Senufo Stool. A built-in buffet is composed of leftover tile that Natalie has collected throughout her career, and cabinets by Sims Lohman.
Double doors open to the deck.
Double doors open to the deck.

70 more saves