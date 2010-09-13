Nature/Data at Industry Gallery

On Saturday, Industry Gallery in Washington DC opened the show Nature/Data to showcase the work of the New York–based Italian architect and furniture designer Antonio Pio Saracino. Taking the intersection of natural forms and hi-tech manufacturing, Nature/Data reflects one of designs most promising current fascinations: channeling the structures found in nature through the latest in computer-aided design processes. The result, in Saracino's case, is a small cache of furniture that owes a clear debt to both ends of the nature-data continuum. Have a look at this slideshow comprised mainly of seating for a glimpse into what the future of your living room just might look like.The show runs through October 30th.