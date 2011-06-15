A recently released book from the Monacelli Press celebrates the connection between indoor and outdoor space in residential architecture. In Nature Framed: At Home in the Landscape, author Eva Hagberg profiles 24 homes and the ways in which they blend inside and outside spaces. Many of the architects in the book are ones we've written about in Dwell—Tom Phifer, Lloyd Russell, MOS, Marlon Blackwell, Marwan Al-Sayed, and more—so it's no surprise the 216-page book caught our eye. Though the images in the book show the multitudinous manners in which the architects have designed organic spaces, here we present some of our favorite window views from the book.