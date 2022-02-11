“We didn’t want to wedge something into the site that was out of scale—everything had to just slot in,” says architect Jason Kerwin.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
The couple spent $6,765 on Bisazza tile in the bathroom and alley-facing exterior.
David and Laurie's son Noah plays guitar on a custom bench beside the indoor garden. A Haas Brothers stool sitas atop a Kneeland CO. X Temple rug in a Vanora pattern.
A custom bench was built into the indoor garden, its cushions made with Rebecca Atwood fabric and complemented by a Christopher Wrobleski patchwork pillow as well as a Mondos side table. The wall painting is by Abel Macias.
An extended deck was another customization, as well as a pivoting door system.
This room between two interior courtyards was designed as a screened porch. “Courtyards are a good solution for the climate in San Antonio,” says English. “[They] serve as collectors of cool air.”
The courtyards are similar in size, form, and materials to the rooms of the house.
A view of the first courtyard, just inside the front door.