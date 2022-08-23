natural pools
Having completed nearly 70 biologically filtered pools across Australia, Natural Swimming Pools Australia was recently commissioned to convert an existing chlorine pool into a natural pool for a large homestead at the iconic Detroit Station in New South Wales. The team converted the pool just in time for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Located north of London in Gringley on the Hill, the award-winning Ellicar Show Pool is a permanent and private natural pool that serves as a showpiece for Ensata. Built in 2010, the pool stretches 92 feet long and features a large shallow end and a crystal-clear deep end that descends to nine feet.