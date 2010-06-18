On Thursday, the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum announced the winners of its 11th annual National Design Awards. The program honors individuals and organizations across a variety of creative platforms, which this year included Lifetime Achievement, Design Mind, Corporate and Institutional Achievement, Architecture Deisgn, Communication Design, Fashion Design, Interaction Design, Interior Design, Landscape Design, and Product Design. We were excited to see some of our favorites—KierenTimberlake, Aidlin Darling Design, Andrea Cochran, Frog Design—among the winners and finalists and congratulate all the honorees, who will be feted on October 14 in New York.

