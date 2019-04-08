16 Products Designed by Naoto Fukasawa That We Love

With an eye for divining the essence of objects, Naoto Fukasawa has emerged as one of Japan's most influential designers. The typical Fukasawa product is not strictly minimalist. It's what it needs to be and nothing more: intuitive, approachable, a delight to use. In addition to creating for companies from Boffi to Samsung, he is on the board of Muji and art director of Maruni Wood Industry. To celebrate the esteemed designer's work, we've rounded up some of our favorite Fukasawa products.