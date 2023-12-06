Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

MyCabin

View 5 Photos
Sited in rural Pennsylvania, The 5,390 square foot residence consists of the main house, and adjacent garage where the residents now store the boat that was once their home.
Sited in rural Pennsylvania, The 5,390 square foot residence consists of the main house, and adjacent garage where the residents now store the boat that was once their home.
The prefab structures start at $38,000 with this Tini XS model. It has a compact kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.
The prefab structures start at $38,000 with this Tini XS model. It has a compact kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.
There are three base models and eight variations of Collective Home prefabs, and clients are welcome to slightly modify them to suit their needs.
There are three base models and eight variations of Collective Home prefabs, and clients are welcome to slightly modify them to suit their needs.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.