Get the Look: A Writer Couple’s Schindler-Designed Gem

Writer Susan Orlean and her husband, investor and writer John Gillespie, were temporarily in Los Angeles for book research when they became “Schindler maniacs,” eventually moving into one of his residences. When they learned of another Schindler masterwork nearby—the Kallis House—they couldn’t resist, eventually selling their previous home to move in. Filled with classic furniture and artwork the couple have collected over the years, their current home is a well-balanced mix of clean, midcentury lines and exuberant art. Browse their distinguished picks below.