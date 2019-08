Surrounded by canyons and desert oases and lavished with bold rugs and textiles, Melissa Young’s Santa Fe-style hacienda is the epitome of Southwest chic. Young's 5,000-square-foot home is outfitted for indoor/outdoor living with kiva fireplaces, a pool and BBQ area, and a teepee on a raised adobe platform. The interior is a mix of vintage and contemporary, masculine and feminine, raw and refined. Get the look with the pieces below!