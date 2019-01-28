Get the Look: Actress Jamie Chung’s Chic Industrial Loft

Get the Look: Actress Jamie Chung’s Chic Industrial Loft

Actress Jamie Chung—of the TV series The Gifted and movies like Sucker Punch and The Hangover Part II—welcomes us into her new home in Atlanta, Georgia. The midtown loft, which features exposed brick, concrete floors, and a spiral staircase, provided a backdrop for her Decorist designer, Jessica McCarthy, to create a hip, modern home that embraces a variety of textures and uses a muted color palette for softness. Want to create your own effortlessly cool home? Check out some of Jamie’s furniture and accessories below.

Salta Dominga by Holly Addi Print
Shop Now
Salta Dominga by Holly Addi Print
Artfully Walls
Pigeon Toe Ceramics Ribbed Bud Vase - Blush
Shop Now
Pigeon Toe Ceramics Ribbed Bud Vase - Blush
One King's Lane
Safavieh Elicia Velvet Retro Mid Century Accent Chair
Shop Now
Safavieh Elicia Velvet Retro Mid Century Accent Chair
Amazon
Magnolia Home Tulum Rug
Shop Now
Magnolia Home Tulum Rug
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
Verona Home Promesa Danish Wood Accent Table
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
Bait and Switch by Kate Castelli Print
Artfully Walls
Shop Now
Global Views 7" Modernist Vase, Mist
One King's Lane
Shop Now
TOV Furniture Madrid Dining Chairs in Pine (Set of 2)
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
Zuo Tanner Floor Lamp
Build.com
Shop Now
Two Heads by Boriana Mihailovska Print
Artfully Walls
Shop Now
Safavieh Bandelier Arm Chair
Amazon
Shop Now
Sunday Market by Hallie Brewer Print
Artfully Walls
Shop Now
Ren-Wil Oryx 30" Round Mirror
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
Arteriors Edgar Sphere Decanter, Clear
One King's Lane
Shop Now
Moe's Home Collection Otago Dining Table
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
Damuresk by Holly Addi Print
Artfully Walls
Shop Now
Pacific Coast Lighting Metal Table Lamp with Metal Shade
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop Now
One Kings Lane Hazel Pillow, Black Linen
One King's Lane
Shop Now
Abstract Composition 1 by Jesus Perea Print
Artfully Walls
Shop Now
Safavieh Bandelier Leather Weave Accent Chair
Bed Bath & Beyond