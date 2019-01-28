Get the Look: Actress Jamie Chung’s Chic Industrial Loft

Actress Jamie Chung—of the TV series The Gifted and movies like Sucker Punch and The Hangover Part II—welcomes us into her new home in Atlanta, Georgia. The midtown loft, which features exposed brick, concrete floors, and a spiral staircase, provided a backdrop for her Decorist designer, Jessica McCarthy, to create a hip, modern home that embraces a variety of textures and uses a muted color palette for softness. Want to create your own effortlessly cool home? Check out some of Jamie’s furniture and accessories below.