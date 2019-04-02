Get the Look: A Contemporary-Cool Oasis by Hannah Pobar

Hannah Pobar was working with brands to coordinate photoshoots in her breezy, light-filled home when the idea struck her to build a platform for similar collaborations nation-wide. Now, the former wedding photographer and UI/UX designer runs Home Studio List while constantly on the road. This exemplary home in Denver, created in partnership with Guest House, is a clean, soothing place to relax and recharge. Shop the chic, pared-back look below.

Shigouri Woodworking Dining Chair - Walnut
Guest House
Grid Gray Knit Throw Pillow 18'' x 18''
Unison
Langley Street Bevill Ceramic Pot Planter
AllModern
The Citizenry Nublado Throw (Ivory)
The Citizenry
Double Butter Roadrunner Chair
Guest House
Closed Mondays Woven Bucket Basket
West Elm
Senreve Mini Maestra Bag
Senreve
q|co Design You Lounge
Guest House
Snowe Softexture Pillow Sham
Snowe
Denver Modern Highline Desk
Guest House
Muji Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Amazon
Kith&Kin Myers End Table
Guest House
Shigouri Woodworking Queen Bed - Walnut
Guest House
Salta Dominga by Holly Addi Print
Artfully Walls
The Citizenry Puebla Marble Pedestal Candle Holder
The Citizenry
Graf Lantz Frankie Felt and Leather Tote
Kaufmann Mercantile
Menu Tribeca Warren Wall Sconce
Lumens
Denver Modern Canyon Lounge Chair
Guest House
O'Fallon Side Chair
Guest House
Denver Modern Ziggy Nesting Tables
Guest House