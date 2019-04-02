Get the Look: A Contemporary-Cool Oasis by Hannah Pobar

Hannah Pobar was working with brands to coordinate photoshoots in her breezy, light-filled home when the idea struck her to build a platform for similar collaborations nation-wide. Now, the former wedding photographer and UI/UX designer runs Home Studio List while constantly on the road. This exemplary home in Denver, created in partnership with Guest House, is a clean, soothing place to relax and recharge. Shop the chic, pared-back look below.