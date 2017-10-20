Get the Look: Blogger Claire Thomas’s Warm Midcentury Abode

Food blogger, commercial director, and all-around creative Claire Thomas took one look at her 1953 home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and knew that her task would be to “celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change.” It originally belonged to architect and UCLA professor Jack Zuber and his wife, Marilyn, who lived there for 65 years—and never altered a thing. Thomas dove into researching the era to polish up the sunny midcentury. Take a look at her picks below to bring the cozy, retro look into your own home.