Must-See Things at Salone del Mobile 2015

The designerati is soon to descend upon Milan for the 54th edition of the Salone Internazionale del Mobile fair. From emerging talent exhibiting at Satellite, to offsite events and installations, the annual fair does not disappoint. We've gathered a handful of our favorite pieces that will be on view from April 14–19, 2015. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for updates from the fair and stay tuned for more posts on dwell.com.