Murphy Beds

Furniture designer Pat Carson created a plethora of custom fixtures for this guest room, including a riveted aluminum Murphy bed. The best Murphy beds raise and lower easily, often requiring only one hand. This unique wall bed employs a hand-cranked wheel-and-pulley system.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
"We wanted to keep the exterior walls uncluttered, so you can focus on the views, the light, and the air," says Rosa Garneau, the owner of a 650-square-foot co-op in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. To achieve a clean look, everything gets tucked away, including the mattress and bedding. When looking for the best Murphy bed, look for one that can accommodate basic bedding without having to remove and store it daily.
Here, a cabinet runs along the entire back wall of the den, incorporating a Murphy bed with desk, task lighting, and even ample storage space for belongings. By pulling down the Murphy bed, the den becomes a guest room.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
A common trend among modern Murphy beds is to fold into a cabinet. By lowering the custom Murphy bed and rolling a sliding plywood door, this homeowner creates an instant guest room.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
murphy bed horizontal dimensions
murphy bed vertical dimensions
In this tiny Italian apartment, one of the wall panels is a Murphy bed that folds up when not in use.
Here's another amazing multipurpose wall bed by Resource Furniture. It's a Murphy bed with couch, coffee table, and storage shelf. In the down position, it fits neatly over the Como Basso, a tempered glass coffee table on casters.
