‘Murakami’, for DesignerBox is a bookend and paper weight that plays with contrast, weight, and tactility. Murakami is made from an aluminium curved sheet, powder coated in Yves Klien blue. Placed on top is an un-treated concrete ball, to harmoniously impose its double definition. As avid readers, the usefulness of a bookend evidently sprang to our mind when we were approached by DesignerBox.