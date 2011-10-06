Movie Posters of Soy Cuba

If movie posters are essentially advertisements to get you into the theater, the Hollywood versions splashed with matinee-idol close-ups and 100-point typefaces, then the moody, highly graphic design on display in the new book Soy Cuba: Cuban Cinema Posters from After the Revolution is a queer kind of commercial indeed. The posters reprinted here seem less interested in packing the house than functioning as small, playfully abstracted works of art in and of themselves. They hail from the late 1950s through the 1970s and taken as a whole they seems to suggest a parallel universe of movie posters untethered from a commercial drive, floating somewhere closer to book jacket design or museum-worthy art posters. Have a look at our slideshow for an excellent preview of what's inside Soy Cuba. The book is out at the end of the month from Trilce Ediciones.