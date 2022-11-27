SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keith Pleas

Mountain Farmhouse

View 9 Photos
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Kittitas
Kittitas
Suncadia
Suncadia