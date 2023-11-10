mound bath
Hong took a risk and mixed tiles from different manufacturers to achieve the custom tile mosaic, using white tile from Bedrosians with mustard squares from Firecley. The black penny floor tile was a Wayfair find, while the vanity is by North Coast Modern. A Triple Seven Home sconce was placed above a Wayfair mirror.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.