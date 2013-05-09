Most Stylish Architect in History: Le Corbusier

Genius, pioneer, visionary, tyrant. All fairly describe the Swiss architect Le Corbusier. But should we add style maven to the list? His eyewear has pretty much defined the profession of architecture, and if you've walked the streets of any style capital lately you've probably also seen your fair share of peaked-lapel jackets, bow ties, and high fade haircuts. Here's the visual argument for calling Corbu the steeziest gent to ever lift a T-square.