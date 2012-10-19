Moss Auction at Phillips de Pury

In our September entertaining issue, we profiled the one and only Murray Moss, New York design impresario and "ringmaster" of the over-the-top, irreverent design objects with high price tags. At the time, we couldn't mention that Moss's imminent auction of design-art pairings would be held at the venerable Phillips de Pury. Now that all is said and done with the auction, which raked in over $5.5 million, we know exactly what Moss was thinking by pairing the likes of a Campana brothers' stuffed-animal armchair with Christopher Winter painting of Alpine children. We also know that rare Hella Jongerius pottery is more lucrative than a chair, or even a custom Polder sofa. More details in our slideshow.