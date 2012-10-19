Collection by Kelsey Keith
Moss Auction at Phillips de Pury
In our September entertaining issue, we profiled the one and only Murray Moss, New York design impresario and "ringmaster" of the over-the-top, irreverent design objects with high price tags. At the time, we couldn't mention that Moss's imminent auction of design-art pairings would be held at the venerable Phillips de Pury. Now that all is said and done with the auction, which raked in over $5.5 million, we know exactly what Moss was thinking by pairing the likes of a Campana brothers' stuffed-animal armchair with Christopher Winter painting of Alpine children. We also know that rare Hella Jongerius pottery is more lucrative than a chair, or even a custom Polder sofa. More details in our slideshow.