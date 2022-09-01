SubscribeSign In
Moss and Fir Needles

Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The rooftop terrace is covered by the greenhouse roof and features a long dining table surrounded by secondhand chairs from a community center and a pink kitchen used for preparing food when entertaining. The couple hope to add cooking facilities in the future. “It’s a great place for parties,” says Margit. “I haven’t grown anything up here yet, but I’ll start this spring.”
Nine-year-old Herborg’s ensuite bathroom (previously pictured) matches her bedroom, which is painted almost entirely in Cooking Apple Green by Farrow &amp; Ball. The color was selected by Thurmann-Moe to complement the floral wallpaper—Secret Garden by Cole &amp; Son—which was chosen by Herborg herself. “She is so at one with her room, and it’s so obvious that she is in her own space,” says Thurmann-Moe.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
The two-story library wall that rises next to the dining area is one of the defining features of the interior. The shelves are made from glulam beams and contain storage along the base that the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Velaug, uses for toys.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
The furnishings set amid the planting beds—including the Winnipeg armchairs and Royal pendant, all from Jotex—further blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. “I chose the light fixture because it’s simple and elegant, and, of course, I wanted something really big in the greenhouse space,” says Margit.
The home of architect Margit-Kristine Solibakke Klev and her husband, Arnstein Norheim, is built inside an enormous greenhouse.
The great room's glass walls can fold away, allowing for one large combined indoor-outdoor space that's conducive to larger family gatherings.
The house is located on a five-acre parcel, mostly comprised of native Patagonian oak trees.
The portable A-frame cabin is designed to fit onto a purpose-built trailer.
