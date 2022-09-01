Nine-year-old Herborg’s ensuite bathroom (previously pictured) matches her bedroom, which is painted almost entirely in Cooking Apple Green by Farrow & Ball. The color was selected by Thurmann-Moe to complement the floral wallpaper—Secret Garden by Cole & Son—which was chosen by Herborg herself. “She is so at one with her room, and it’s so obvious that she is in her own space,” says Thurmann-Moe.